Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after buying an additional 420,382 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.68.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

