Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $956,000 Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after buying an additional 248,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $803.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.