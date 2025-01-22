Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $36.94.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.