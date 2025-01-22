Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 616 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

CB opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $237.67 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

