Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,684 shares of company stock worth $5,384,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

NYSE TRV opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

