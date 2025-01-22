JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 494,630 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,648,000. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $24,025,000.

JQUA stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

