Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

