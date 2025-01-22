Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,874 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

