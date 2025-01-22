Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,083 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Transocean were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,307,000 after buying an additional 680,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,606,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 609,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,699 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 151,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 415,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,334 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

