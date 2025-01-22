SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

