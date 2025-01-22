Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 609 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $1,115,842 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

