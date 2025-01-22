Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $809,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.0 %

SMAR stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,610.10. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,543. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.