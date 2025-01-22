Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $809,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Stock Up 0.0 %
SMAR stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
