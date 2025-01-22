13,046 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

BATS:FNOV opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

