Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

