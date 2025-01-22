Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $3,710,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

