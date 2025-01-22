Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 10,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.85.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

