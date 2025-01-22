Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 71,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.