Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.