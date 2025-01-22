43,035 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

