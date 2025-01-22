Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,604,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,331,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,674,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after buying an additional 907,930 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

