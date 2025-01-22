Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $272.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average of $256.44. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $216.60 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

