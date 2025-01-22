Headwater Capital Co Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,357,000. Amazon.com accounts for 8.2% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 2,029,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,224 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.85.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

