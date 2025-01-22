Barclays PLC Purchases 6,211 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,706.32. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,180. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

