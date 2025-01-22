Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 1,105.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Symbotic by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Symbotic by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Symbotic by 3,622.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 188,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

SYM opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -557.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $422,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,433.74. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,084.48. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,958 shares of company stock worth $3,690,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

