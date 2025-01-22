Barclays PLC Purchases 11,273 Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 47,233 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after buying an additional 2,353,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 351,397 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.