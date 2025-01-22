NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,865,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,798,146 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,683,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

