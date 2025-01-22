Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

