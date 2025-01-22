Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 379,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.