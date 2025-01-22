BrightView (BV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $611,634.62 billion for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BV stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. BrightView has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

