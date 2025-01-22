BrightView (BV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $611,634.62 billion for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BrightView Stock Up 0.8 %
BV stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. BrightView has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
