General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $13,048,364.97 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GD opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.09. General Dynamics has a one year low of $247.88 and a one year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

