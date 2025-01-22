Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $346,145.33 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $479,997.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,343.28. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,917 shares of company stock worth $10,877,739 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

