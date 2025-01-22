Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) PT at $166.88

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

