Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $46,165.50 billion for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFFN opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,205.80. The trade was a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

