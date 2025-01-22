JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.05 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Insider Activity

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,912.28. This represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

