Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $165,000.00 billion for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-$0.31 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.310 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,870.12. This represents a 10.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $564,082.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,897.76. This represents a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,121 shares of company stock worth $10,527,843 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

