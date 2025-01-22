Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1,272,777.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

