Hess Midstream (HESM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $392,130.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HESM opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.6846 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.68%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. This trade represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

