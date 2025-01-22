Banco Santander (SAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $16,395,047.00 billion for the quarter.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Earnings History for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

