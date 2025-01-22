Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $303,209.58 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PB stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.75.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $39,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,360.45. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $1,156,639 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

