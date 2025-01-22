Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $31.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,753.40. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after buying an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

