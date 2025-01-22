Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of ($21,936,330.00) million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.34%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $64,713.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 168,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,586.80. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,490.92. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $333,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.