Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $4,104,790.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.