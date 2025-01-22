Brokerages Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) PT at $15.14

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATX shares. Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 8,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $136,688.89. This represents a 28.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,416. The trade was a 35.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 67,570 shares of company stock worth $256,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

