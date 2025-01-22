Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.