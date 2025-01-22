Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

