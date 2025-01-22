Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 744 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRMA opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

