Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

In related news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.