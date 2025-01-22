Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $178,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

