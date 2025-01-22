Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after buying an additional 644,526 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,692 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

