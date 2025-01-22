Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 18,472 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 232.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,891,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 529,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,348,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,187 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,343,109 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $502,675,000 after buying an additional 56,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.